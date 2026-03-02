Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,700,617 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,700,617 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $6,645,000. Commons Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.48.

Key Honeywell International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Wolfe Research upgraded Honeywell to Buy (outperform) and set a $293 price target, citing momentum ahead of an aerospace spinoff that could unlock value.

Wolfe Research upgraded Honeywell to Buy (outperform) and set a $293 price target, citing momentum ahead of an aerospace spinoff that could unlock value. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat expectations (EPS and revenue growth) and management guidance implies continued margin/earnings leverage — supports multiple expansion and the premium valuation investors are assigning.

Honeywell said it is resetting Catalyst deal terms and timeline while targeting EPS growth, which investors may view as clarifying the path to accretive outcomes from the transaction.

Honeywell said it is resetting Catalyst deal terms and timeline while targeting EPS growth, which investors may view as clarifying the path to accretive outcomes from the transaction. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in recent filings is noisy/insignificant (the published figures are effectively zero/invalid), so there’s no clear short-pressure signal to explain price moves at this time.

Honeywell has outperformed the S&P 500 recently and analysts remain moderately optimistic — supportive context but not a fresh catalyst.

Honeywell has outperformed the S&P 500 recently and analysts remain moderately optimistic — supportive context but not a fresh catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Suppliers to U.S. aerospace and semiconductor firms are facing rare-earth shortages ahead of geopolitical talks, a supply constraint that could pressure Honeywell’s aerospace operations and margins. Market Chatter: US Aerospace, Chip Firms Grappling With Rare Earth Shortages

Suppliers to U.S. aerospace and semiconductor firms are facing rare-earth shortages ahead of geopolitical talks, a supply constraint that could pressure Honeywell's aerospace operations and margins.

Negative Sentiment: Wider market weakness (recent pullbacks in major indices) is a potential headwind for near-term performance despite company-specific positives.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $243.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $246.00. The company has a market cap of $154.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

