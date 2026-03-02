Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,530,784 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Arete Research set a $125.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $75.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.86. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

