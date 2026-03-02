RFP Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 151,520 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF $RSPN

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 151,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF makes up about 3.4% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3,353.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPN opened at $63.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.