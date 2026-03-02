Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,855,212 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 94.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855,212 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 285.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 254,332 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,544 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 40,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0678 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

