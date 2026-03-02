Hecla Mining Company $HL Stock Holdings Trimmed by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 181,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth about $833,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 31.3% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In related news, VP David C. Sienko sold 207,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $4,030,679.26. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 906,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,601,705.40. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt Allen sold 52,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,118.29. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 216,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,604.31. This trade represents a 19.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hecla Mining Company has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d’Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company’s principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

