Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 43,800 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814,727 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $115,188,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 88.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,997,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,817 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 87.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,361,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,849 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,346.24. This trade represents a 2.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $2,446,537.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 794,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,168,090.72. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 214,753 shares of company stock worth $5,045,087 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $24.50 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

Key SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

