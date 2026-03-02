ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 72.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 6.1% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on EPS and healthy balance sheet — ON reported $0.64 EPS vs. ~$0.62 consensus (a slight beat) and shows strong liquidity (quick ratio ~2.98, current ratio ~4.52, debt/equity ~0.39). That beat and the clean balance sheet support the stock versus a larger downside.

Q4 beat on EPS and healthy balance sheet — ON reported $0.64 EPS vs. ~$0.62 consensus (a slight beat) and shows strong liquidity (quick ratio ~2.98, current ratio ~4.52, debt/equity ~0.39). That beat and the clean balance sheet support the stock versus a larger downside. Neutral Sentiment: Sector context — broader semiconductor index coverage and investor attention on the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) can amplify moves in ON as traders rotate across chip names; refresh on the SOX index and its components here. PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX): Key Definition and Companies

Sector context — broader semiconductor index coverage and investor attention on the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) can amplify moves in ON as traders rotate across chip names; refresh on the SOX index and its components here. Negative Sentiment: Revenue decline and cautious near-term outlook — ON’s revenue fell ~11.2% year-over-year and it missed revenue consensus narrowly while guiding Q1 FY2026 EPS to a range of $0.56–$0.66. The combination of slowing sales, modest revenue miss and cautious guidance prompted profit-taking, especially given a rich valuation (trailing P/E ~195 on current price).

Several equities analysts have commented on ON shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,015,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,159,842.20. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 339,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,176,341.20. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,834,600. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $66.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 195.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.02%.The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

