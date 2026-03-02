iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2,605.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,616,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,859,433,000 after buying an additional 472,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,178,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,779 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,747,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,456,114,000 after acquiring an additional 648,801 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,230,003,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,037.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $261.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $271.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

