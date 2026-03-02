Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. $AEVA

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Free Report) by 3,299.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,173 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 175,482 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 1,630.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,105,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,548,000 after purchasing an additional 180,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1,223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 614,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after acquiring an additional 567,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 1,122.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,775 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

In other Aeva Technologies news, CTO Mina Rezk sold 64,787 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $1,221,234.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,469,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,704,976. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 60,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 627,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,956,883.84. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,032,213 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,858. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEVA stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.09. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.06. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 804.40% and a negative return on equity of 603.21%. The business had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Aeva Technologies, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced sensing and perception solutions based on frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aeva’s core products include solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to provide high-resolution, long-range 4D data for automotive, industrial and robotic applications. The company’s FMCW approach enables simultaneous measurement of both object velocity and distance, distinguishing Aeva’s systems from traditional time-of-flight LiDAR solutions.

Founded in 2016 by Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, Aeva began as Aeon Imaging before adopting its current name in 2019.

