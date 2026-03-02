Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 85,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 6.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $459,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,713. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spero G. Alex sold 4,790 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $316,140.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,219. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of CAKE opened at $64.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $961.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.03 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Key Headlines Impacting Cheesecake Factory

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheesecake Factory this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

