Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.2857.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on Q2 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th.

Get Q2 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QTWO

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

In other news, COO Himagiri K. Mukkamala sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $222,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,669.28. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 5,123 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $386,581.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 166,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,564,995.52. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,778. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. ANB Bank increased its stake in Q2 by 7.1% during the second quarter. ANB Bank now owns 2,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 9.8% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.65. Q2 has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $96.68.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.