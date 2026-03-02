Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $4.40 Million in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,703 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $922,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $138.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average of $130.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $148.97.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $562.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.05 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Coolidge E. Rhodes, Jr. sold 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,795 shares in the company, valued at $481,965. The trade was a 15.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $137,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,610.42. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,700 shares of company stock worth $225,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

