Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 236,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 974,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 196,690 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 407,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 130,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6%

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 0.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.36). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $282.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.580-1.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company’s portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company’s properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.