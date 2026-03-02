Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,919 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Clare Market Investments LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 197,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 135,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $1,724,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,130. The trade was a 32.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 30,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.36, for a total transaction of $7,000,640.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 225,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,013,675.48. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 62,820 shares of company stock valued at $14,487,482 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $232.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $240.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

