Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,336 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 650.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,889,000 after buying an additional 1,533,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,737,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Constellation Brands by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,675,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,904 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,202,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,346,000 after purchasing an additional 573,766 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $157.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.43. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $126.45 and a 1-year high of $196.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.08%.The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 target price on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.91.

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

