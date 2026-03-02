Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Flex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 49,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Flex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Flex by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock opened at $63.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 21,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $1,310,689.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 143,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,805,057.69. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $719,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,739.43. This represents a 26.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flex from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

