Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Expands By 63.7%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 66,107 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the January 29th total of 40,384 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,176 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 342,176 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, trading in the United States under the symbol BDRFY, is a German consumer goods company specializing in skin care and adhesive technologies. Founded in Hamburg in 1882, Beiersdorf has grown into a global player in personal care, developing and marketing products designed to maintain and restore skin health. The company’s core business segments encompass consumer skin care, medical skin care, and tesa adhesive technologies, serving both retail and professional customers.

In its consumer skin care division, Beiersdorf is best known for its flagship NIVEA brand, one of the world’s leading skin care names.

