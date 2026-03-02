Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 254.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,405 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Scale + AI tailwinds: MarketBeat highlights utilities — and NEE in particular — as beneficiaries of rising data?center and AI power demand, noting analyst upgrades and strong YTD performance that support a longer?term growth narrative. This reinforces the bull case that NextEra’s mix of regulated utility assets and renewables could see higher utilization and pricing over time. Utilities: The Unexpected AI Infrastructure Trade

Scale + AI tailwinds: MarketBeat highlights utilities — and NEE in particular — as beneficiaries of rising data?center and AI power demand, noting analyst upgrades and strong YTD performance that support a longer?term growth narrative. This reinforces the bull case that NextEra’s mix of regulated utility assets and renewables could see higher utilization and pricing over time. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation re?assessment: A Yahoo Finance piece reviews NextEra’s strong one?year shareholder returns and questions current valuation levels — useful context for investors deciding whether recent gains already reflect future growth. Assessing NextEra Energy (NEE) Valuation

Valuation re?assessment: A Yahoo Finance piece reviews NextEra’s strong one?year shareholder returns and questions current valuation levels — useful context for investors deciding whether recent gains already reflect future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call activity: Traders bought ~217,413 call options (a ~941% jump vs. typical daily call volume). This could signal speculative bullish positioning or structured hedging ahead of corporate events — outcome is ambiguous for longer?term holders.

Unusually large call activity: Traders bought ~217,413 call options (a ~941% jump vs. typical daily call volume). This could signal speculative bullish positioning or structured hedging ahead of corporate events — outcome is ambiguous for longer?term holders. Negative Sentiment: $2.0B equity units offering — dilution and near?term pressure: NextEra priced a public offering of $2.0 billion of equity units (underwriters have an option for an additional $300M) to fund energy projects; the deal is expected to close March 3. The announcement prompted a selloff this week (shares fell notably on the news). Investors should weigh the growth use of proceeds against near?term share dilution and increased float. NextEra to sell $2 billion of equity units NEE Stock Drops on $2B Equity Offering

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Weiss Ratings lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,073,290. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,049 shares of company stock worth $14,194,542. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $93.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.77.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Featured Stories

