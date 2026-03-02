Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth about $610,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 288,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 34,563 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.04.

NewAmsterdam Pharma ( NASDAQ:NAMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 906.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Davidson sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $6,180,121.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,870,394.24. This trade represents a 51.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 45,481 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $1,605,934.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,085. This trade represents a 45.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 650,421 shares of company stock worth $22,417,631 over the last ninety days. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NAMS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded NewAmsterdam Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small?molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small?molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

