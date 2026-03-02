Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $25.15 Million Stock Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 372,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $25,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 11.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in W.P. Carey by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP increased its holdings in W.P. Carey by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 180,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 96,783 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 73.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $74.63 on Monday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $75.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $444.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.28 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 27.17%.The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 174.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

