iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA is PKS Advisory Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of PKS Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,276,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 844,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 83,798 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,018,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $98.32 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.