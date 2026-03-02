LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $26,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,681,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 62.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 375.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.3% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 595,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 148,673 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Wall Street Zen lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $51.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.1%

LYB stock opened at $57.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44). LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -235.19%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Further Reading

