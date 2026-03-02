Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

CTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 71.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 12.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 152,173 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 558,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 412,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc (NYSE: CTOS) is a North American provider of specialty rental equipment, parts and services. The company’s fleet encompasses a wide range of assets, including cranes, aerial work platforms, trench safety and shoring equipment, fluid management solutions, generators and other industrial machinery. Customers rely on Custom Truck One Source to support projects in construction, energy, telecommunications, industrial manufacturing, municipalities and large-scale events.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Custom Truck One Source has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of more than 140 branch locations across the United States and Canada.

