Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568,152 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,267 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $27,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,809,723 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,003,104,000 after buying an additional 2,127,565 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 176.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $580,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 67.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,751,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,437,820 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,796,000 after acquiring an additional 72,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.
RKLB opened at $69.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.75 and a beta of 2.20.
In related news, Director Nina Armagno sold 27,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,863,087.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,797.40. The trade was a 20.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 1,365,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $103,107,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,359,568 shares in the company, valued at $102,647,384. This represents a 50.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,138,979 shares of company stock worth $265,048,346 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Record results — Rocket Lab posted record Q4 and full?year revenue, expanded gross margins, narrowed adjusted EBITDA loss, ended the year with ~$1.1B cash and a $1.85B backlog (37% expected to convert in 12 months), giving strong near?term revenue visibility. RKLB Delivers Record Results, But Neutron Delay Weighs on Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Confirmed demand pipeline — Rocket Lab added another multi?launch deal with BlackSky (four dedicated Electron missions), reinforcing recurring launch revenue and Electron launch cadence. Rocket Lab Secures Latest Multi-Launch Contract with BlackSky
- Positive Sentiment: Vertical integration / product wins — The company completed acquisitions (Optical Support, Precision Components), introduced silicon solar arrays and completed spacecraft commissioning for the ESCAPADE Mars mission, strengthening spacecraft/payload capabilities and potential margin upside over time. Rocket Lab Q4 and corporate announcements
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance mix — Q1 revenue guidance ($185M–$200M) shows growth but the midpoint was reported modestly below some analysts’ expectations, a near?term headwind to upside surprise potential. Rocket Lab Is Down After Record Backlog And Q4 Revenue Jump
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views split — Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target and stance, but other firms (BTIG, Citizens/JMP) left ratings unchanged or neutral, so street sentiment is mixed. Analyst coverage and price target moves
- Negative Sentiment: Neutron delay — Management pushed the Neutron maiden flight to late?2026 after a Stage?1 tank test rupture; that recurring development delay raises execution risk and defers the revenue/profitability leverage investors hoped for. Why Is Rocket Lab Stock Falling?
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term profitability pressure — RKLB missed on EPS (GAAP loss ~$0.09 vs. consensus ~?$0.05) and flagged Q1 R&D as a peak spending quarter, which will pressure margins before Neutron development rolls off. Earnings and margin commentary
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling / governance watch — Reports show heavy insider sales over recent months, which some investors view as a negative signal around timing and valuation. QuiverQuant summary (insider & institutional activity)
Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.
