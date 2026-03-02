Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568,152 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,267 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $27,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,809,723 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,003,104,000 after buying an additional 2,127,565 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 176.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $580,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 67.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,751,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,437,820 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,796,000 after acquiring an additional 72,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

RKLB opened at $69.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.75 and a beta of 2.20.

RKLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rocket Lab from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rocket Lab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In related news, Director Nina Armagno sold 27,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,863,087.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,797.40. The trade was a 20.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 1,365,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $103,107,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,359,568 shares in the company, valued at $102,647,384. This represents a 50.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,138,979 shares of company stock worth $265,048,346 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

