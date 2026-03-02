Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,927 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $29,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Intel Corp purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth about $40,670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 65.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,448 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 124.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,999,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,123 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 218.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,593,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 3.3%

Mobileye Global stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.59. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.69 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 20.70%.Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye’s core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

