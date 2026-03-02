Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Elevance Health by 56.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 29.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $320.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $458.75.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $359.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elevance Health from $394.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $404.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.55.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

