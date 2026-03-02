Kaleidoscope Capital LP Has $34.18 Million Stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB

Kaleidoscope Capital LP raised its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 549,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,270 shares during the quarter. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF makes up about 9.8% of Kaleidoscope Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kaleidoscope Capital LP’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $34,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

BITB opened at $35.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.