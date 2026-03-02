PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $872,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 185,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,659,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,888 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.74 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.83%.

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo is launching its Poppi soda brand in the UK — its first rollout outside the U.S. — which broadens international growth avenues for a fast?growing beverage SKU and leverages local bottler Carlsberg Britvic for production and distribution.

Positive Sentiment: Dividend narrative remains supportive: coverage pieces continue to highlight PepsiCo's long dividend track record and yield profile, attracting income?focused investors and providing a defensive valuation underpin.

Positive Sentiment: Management/marketing moves and digital push — PepsiCo elevated Mira Medhat to a regional beverages marketing role and is leaning into social media influencers (TikTok) to drive brand buzz, indicating active investment in demand creation for beverage SKUs.

Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention metrics: tools and sites (Zacks/other screens) show elevated interest in PEP — higher searches can increase short?term liquidity and volatility but are not directional on fundamentals.

Neutral Sentiment: Nearby competitor/asset news — Celsius Holdings reported strong results after acquiring Rockstar (previously part of PepsiCo). Celsius strength is an industry datapoint but doesn't directly change PepsiCo's core beverage economics.

Negative Sentiment: PepsiCo will close a Frito?Lay warehouse in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, laying off ~248 workers — a cost/supply?chain action that reduces capacity and creates short?term disruption and local PR/ESG scrutiny.

Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose sharply in February (?25% increase month?over?month) — a higher short base can amplify downside risk and volatility if negative news or earnings miss occurs. (Data reported in market summaries.)

Negative Sentiment: Proxy/ESG issue: a shareholder action over animal welfare was halted after PepsiCo relented on a demand — the resolution removes litigation uncertainty but signals concession on an ESG matter, which may concern some investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

