Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $19,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 49.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 5.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,069,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,579 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,248,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,963,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Zoom Communications by 519.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after buying an additional 180,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $73.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.58. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.93. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $97.58.

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $223,715.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 155,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,093,337.63. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $655,010.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 136,182 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,552.10. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,751,383. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.32.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

