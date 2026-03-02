Solventum Corporation $SOLV Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,812 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $22,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Solventum by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Solventum by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — SOLV reported $1.57 EPS and $2.0B revenue, topping estimates with strong demand in surgical/wound-care products, supporting the case for continued organic growth. Read More.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of SOLV opened at $74.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Solventum Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $88.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Solventum had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOLV. Zacks Research lowered shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

