Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in AECOM $ACM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $16,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AECOM by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 792,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,279,000 after buying an additional 75,108 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in AECOM by 42.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 167,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after buying an additional 50,086 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,092,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. Weiss Ratings downgraded AECOM from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

ACM stock opened at $97.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. AECOM has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $135.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.12). AECOM had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long?term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

