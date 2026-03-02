Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.15 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 997.7% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $71.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 6,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,097.40. The trade was a 31.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $52.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 97.65%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

