Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Up 74.8% in February

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 144,349 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the January 29th total of 82,588 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,076 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE: BGB) is a closed-end management investment company organized as an interval fund, designed to provide investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of credit instruments. The fund commenced operations in late 2020 and is structured with a defined term ending in 2027, at which point it intends to liquidate its assets and distribute proceeds to shareholders. As an interval fund, BGB offers limited redemption opportunities on a quarterly basis, allowing for greater investment flexibility while maintaining portfolio stability.

The fund’s primary business activity involves investing across the credit spectrum, including senior secured loans, high-yield and investment-grade corporate bonds, structured credit, and direct lending opportunities.

