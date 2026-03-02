DNB Asset Management AS Buys 51,460 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 63.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,460 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Samsara were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Samsara by 6,078.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Samsara by 906.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Samsara by 953.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 3,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $6,827,093.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,112. The trade was a 82.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $6,827,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,112. This represents a 82.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,253,463 shares of company stock valued at $105,384,810. Insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $35.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Samsara from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Samsara Stock Down 0.2%

IOT stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.The business had revenue of $415.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.