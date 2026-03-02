YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 227,228 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the January 29th total of 131,358 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,806 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 183,806 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBY opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $124.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Get YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 3,004.0%.

YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF (FBY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Meta Platforms stock (META) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options FBY was launched on Jul 27, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.