EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $299,000 in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,668 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $1,970,388,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,815,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $74,265,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $60,415,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $45,206,000.

Get Sandisk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SNDK shares. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $490.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Fox Advisors upgraded Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sandisk from $230.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.85.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $635.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $470.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.71. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $725.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $248,022.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,892.06. This trade represents a 26.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sandisk

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.