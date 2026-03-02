MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1,879.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,343 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 2,463.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 282 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 300 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 540 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 668 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 4,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $524,474.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,109 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,877.56. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Thor Industries stock opened at $96.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $122.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THO. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $133.00 target price on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

