Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 627.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in Ingredion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Ingredion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $117.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.84. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $102.31 and a twelve month high of $141.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.06). Ingredion had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 33,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $4,020,217.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,002,983.22. This represents a 40.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $429,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,312. The trade was a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,311 shares of company stock worth $5,741,840 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

Further Reading

