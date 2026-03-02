Insider Selling: Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) CEO Sells $14,574,400.00 in Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE PM opened at $186.55 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $191.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.73. The company has a market cap of $290.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 80.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 490,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,922,000 after buying an additional 51,399 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.2% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 132,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 31,490 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.0% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 295.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 67,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 50,610 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

