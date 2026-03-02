Insider Selling: Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) CEO Sells $14,574,400.00 in Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5%
NYSE PM opened at $186.55 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $191.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.73. The company has a market cap of $290.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 490,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,922,000 after buying an additional 51,399 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.2% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 132,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 31,490 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.0% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 295.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 67,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 50,610 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.
Trending Headlines about Philip Morris International
Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on PM to $210 (from $190) and reiterated a Buy, citing rising contribution from the ZYN nicotine-pouch business — a clear catalyst for upside expectations. Argus Raises Philip Morris (PM) Outlook on Rising Contribution from Nicotine Pouches
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights ZYN’s “explosive” growth as a driver of revenue diversification away from combustible cigarettes — supporting higher margin, pricing power, and longer-term organic growth. Philip Morris International (PM) Gained from Zyn’s Explosive Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Consensus analyst positioning remains constructive: articles note an average “Moderate Buy” / favorable analyst stance, which supports investor conviction on dividends and buybacks. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparison pieces (Altria vs. Philip Morris) discuss both companies’ smoke-free strategies and cost discipline — useful context but not an immediate price mover for PM alone. Altria vs. Philip Morris: Which Is the Smarter Play for Now? Altria vs. Philip Morris (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary asks whether PM is outperforming the Nasdaq — a broader-market comparison that may influence flow into/away from tobacco stocks but doesn’t change company fundamentals. Is Philip Morris Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares and CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares (mid-February), reducing their holdings — an immediate negative signal to some investors and a likely contributor to near-term selling pressure. CEO Form 4 (SEC) CFO Form 4 (SEC) Emmanuel Babeau Sells 33,800 Shares
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.
PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.
