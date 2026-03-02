National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

NSA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.30.

NYSE:NSA opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.17. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 9.80%.The business had revenue of $187.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

