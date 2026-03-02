CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

CTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JonesTrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $633.94 million, a P/E ratio of 216.36 and a beta of 0.59.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 6.75%.The business had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.91 million. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.160 EPS. Analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,688.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 51.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company’s primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT’s portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

