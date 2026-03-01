First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 39,461 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the January 29th total of 26,528 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,352 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 81,352 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,185,000 after buying an additional 370,415 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,128,000. Wagner Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 43,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,231 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,365. The company has a market capitalization of $229.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1502 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

