Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 535,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,004 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $25,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Nextech Invest Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 681.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 136,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 14.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 37,345 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 171.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS initiated coverage with a "buy" rating, providing outside validation that could support more buying interest from institutional investors.

Evercore upgraded RVMD to "strong-buy," adding another bullish analyst voice that may help sustain demand for the stock.

Coverage asking whether Revolution has found a cancer-treatment breakthrough is driving speculative interest; positive clinical readouts or clearer efficacy signals could be a material upside catalyst.

The published Q4 2025 earnings call transcript provides management commentary and detail investors will parse for clinical progress, timelines and cost drivers; it's a primary source but not new news by itself.

Revolution reported a wider-than-expected Q4 loss and guided 2026 operating expenses to $1.6B–$1.7B as it advances late?stage RAS programs—higher burn and an earnings miss are immediate negatives that can pressure the share price until clinical milestones are demonstrated.

A number of research firms recently commented on RVMD. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $102.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $124.49.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $418,438.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,402,052. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,394 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $1,182,567.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 232,469 shares in the company, valued at $17,858,268.58. This represents a 6.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 113,792 shares of company stock worth $10,734,640 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

