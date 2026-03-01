TD Asset Management Inc Sells 20,060 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,015 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 20,060 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 68.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 438 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. HSBC cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on FedEx from $355.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.15.

Shares of FDX opened at $387.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.37. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $392.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

