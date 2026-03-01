Michael Feld Sells 75 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Feld sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $13,638.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,874,646.72. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Feld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 26th, Michael Feld sold 75 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.73, for a total value of $15,204.75.

On Friday, December 26th, Michael Feld sold 74 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.08, for a total value of $14,509.92.

On Monday, December 1st, Michael Feld sold 75 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.36, for a total value of $14,502.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $176.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.68 and a 200-day moving average of $192.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $172.00 price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.46.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $979,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,308,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,565,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,947 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23,219.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,155,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,377,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 59.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,786,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,421,000 after buying an additional 3,268,478 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

