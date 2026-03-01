PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Stock Position Reduced by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 41.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 40.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,560,563.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,484.67. The trade was a 54.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $139,815.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,993.40. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,304 shares of company stock worth $1,749,493. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.35%.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

