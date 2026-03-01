360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Insider Tony Pitt Purchases 218,656 Shares

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt acquired 218,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of A$93,803.42.

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 20th, Tony Pitt bought 364,407 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.42 per share, with a total value of A$154,144.16.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Tony Pitt bought 144,616 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of A$61,461.80.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Tony Pitt purchased 22,965 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.43 per share, with a total value of A$9,760.13.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Tony Pitt acquired 949,102 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of A$384,386.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 62.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a yield of 179.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. 360 Capital REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -23.08%.

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

