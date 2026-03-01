Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Update

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,693,219 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 29th total of 5,169,516 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,702 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 44,702 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.6 days.

Becle Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCCLF opened at $1.07 on Friday. Becle has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Becle in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Santander upgraded shares of Becle to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becle has an average rating of “Buy”.

Becle Company Profile

Becle, SAB. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) is a Mexican beverage company and the world’s leading producer of tequila. Through its principal subsidiary, Tequila Cuervo, the company engages in the distillation, aging, bottling and distribution of a portfolio of tequila and spirits brands. Its flagship products include the internationally recognized José Cuervo line of tequilas, alongside premium and super-premium offerings aimed at both on- and off-trade channels.

Founded on the foundations of the first licensed tequila distillery in Tequila, Jalisco, dating back to the 18th century, Becle has evolved into a multinational group with operations spanning Mexico, the United States and more than 90 countries worldwide.

