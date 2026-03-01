Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Stock Holdings Cut by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up 3.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $16,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,171,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,139,015,000 after acquiring an additional 286,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,681,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,237,985,000 after acquiring an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,839,569,000 after purchasing an additional 51,474 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,401,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $872,307,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Trending Headlines about Motorola Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Motorola Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend announced: Motorola declared a $1.21 quarterly dividend (record March 20; pay April 15), implying a ~1.0% yield. Small recurring cash return and signal of capital-return policy stability.

Quarterly dividend announced: Motorola declared a $1.21 quarterly dividend (record March 20; pay April 15), implying a ~1.0% yield. Small recurring cash return and signal of capital-return policy stability. Negative Sentiment: Large CEO insider selling — Gregory Q. Brown: recent SEC filings show multiple sizable sales, including 50,000 shares (~$23.4M, Feb. 24) and additional blocks on Feb. 25–26 (see filings). These trades reduced his holdings materially and may weigh on sentiment given the scale. CEO 50,000-share sale filing CEO additional sale filing CEO sales filing

Large CEO insider selling — Gregory Q. Brown: recent SEC filings show multiple sizable sales, including 50,000 shares (~$23.4M, Feb. 24) and additional blocks on Feb. 25–26 (see filings). These trades reduced his holdings materially and may weigh on sentiment given the scale. Negative Sentiment: Other insider sales: CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares (~$3.3M) and director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares (~$204k) in late-February filings — further insider supply hitting the market. Cynthia Yazdi filing Kenneth Denman filing

Other insider sales: CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares (~$3.3M) and director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares (~$204k) in late-February filings — further insider supply hitting the market. Negative Sentiment: Press coverage flagged the CEO’s sales (summary article). Media attention on large insider disposal can amplify negative investor reaction even if sales are for diversification or liquidity. Insider selling article

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total transaction of $23,404,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,078,401.03. This represents a 51.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total value of $3,297,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. This represents a 42.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,634 shares of company stock valued at $47,189,456. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $499.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.14.

View Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of MSI opened at $481.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $411.12 and a 200 day moving average of $422.53.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.