Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:TEC) Short Interest Update

Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:TEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 86 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the January 29th total of 120 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,939 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,939 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 million, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:TEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 5.53% of Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF (TEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US companies of any size and sector the sub-adviser believes to have growth potential tied to transformative technologies. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. TEC was launched on Apr 16, 2025 and is issued by Harbor.

